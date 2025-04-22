German Klaus Schwab, the founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum.

Klaus Schwab, chairman of the Board of Trustees and founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has decided to step down.

“Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect,” Schwab said in a statement.

At an extraordinary board meeting on April 20, the board took note of Schwab's resignation and unanimously appointed vice chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe as chairman ad interim.