iStore South Africa launches sale of iPhone 16e

iStore South Africa on Friday launched the much-anticipated iPhone 16e, with customers able to purchase the latest device both online and in-store from today.

In a bid to make the iPhone 16e purchase more accessible, iStore unveiled enticing trade-in offers.

Customers can receive up to R22,000 cash back when they trade in their existing phones.

As Apple's sole Premium Partner in Africa, iStore said it is setting a benchmark for trade-in values, ensuring that customers feel valued and rewarded for their loyalty.

The trade-in cash back will be deposited directly into customers' bank accounts, making it an immediate benefit that can be accessed within 30 days after purchasing the iPhone 16e.

For those looking to upgrade their cellular contracts, iStore added that it simplified the process.

Contract upgrades with Vodacom, MTN, or Telkom are now available online, eliminating the traditional in-store queueing frustration that often accompanies such transactions.

Customers can complete the necessary paperwork from the comfort of their homes. Once finalised, their new iPhone 16e will be delivered right to their door, free of charge, further enhancing the value proposition of upgrading with iStore.

The launch comes with a series of added benefits, particularly the inclusion of free iCarePlus services with every iPhone 16e purchase.

This package guarantees a buy-back option two years from now, providing assurance that iStore will repurchase the phone for at least 55% of its original value.

The iCarePlus offering also extends an additional year of warranty and includes screen repair services, which can save customers up to R11,249—an offer designed to maximise savings and enhance peace of mind for iPhone users.

