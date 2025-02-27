Earn massive UCount rewards as Standard Bank partners with Shoprite Group

The Shoprite Group. The Standard Bank UCount Rewards partnership follows Checkers’ launch of the Discovery Vitality HealthyFood benefit in September 2024.

The Shoprite Group has announced it has partnered with Standard Bank to give customers more bang for their buck.

The retailer said that from April 2025, qualifying Standard Bank UCount Rewards members will receive the following benefits on every product, every day:

Up to 30% back in UCount Rewards Points in-store across Checkers and Shoprite;

Up to 40% back in UCount Rewards Points on Sixty60.

The Standard Bank UCount Rewards partnership follows Checkers’ launch of the Discovery Vitality HealthyFood benefit in September 2024.

Vitality members can earn up to 75% back in Discovery Miles on more than 2,500 products at Checkers, Checkers Hyper and on Sixty60.

The rewards earned via UCount Rewards and Vitality HealthyFood are over and above the almost 30% instant cash discounts offered with the Xtra Savings card.

Shoprite and Checkers customers saved a combined R16.9 billion on their grocery bills in the last financial year alone, and Xtra Savings has been the number one supermarket rewards programme in South Africa since 2019.

FNB terminated its eBucks partnership with Checkers effective 31 March 2025.

“We do not believe in reducing value to customers in these tough times,” Pieter Engelbrecht, Chief Executive Officer of the Shoprite Group said.

“That is why we are so pleased to partner with Standard Bank who are offering additional, clear value to our customers as well as Discovery Vitality who share our commitment to help customers live better every day,” Engelbrecht further added.

“This partnership unlocks powerful synergies between Africa’s largest bank and Africa’s most extensive retail network – ensuring that customers enjoy greater savings and rewards on everyday grocery purchases. Redeeming UCount Rewards Points for groceries will ease the pressure many households feel at the tills,” Funeka Montjane, Chief Executive of Personal and Private Banking at Standard Bank said.

The partnership comes as food prices climb despite slowing inflation.

The latest Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Household Affordability Index shows the average Household Food Basket rose by 2% year-on-year this January, costing R1,032 more than three years ago.

“With rising costs of utilities, fuel, and other essentials, households are feeling the strain. Initiatives like this are crucial in easing financial stress,” Montjane added.

In October last year, FNB eBucks partnered with Pick n Pay.

There is a huge drive to push more people into Pick n Pay stores as the company tries to become solvent.

