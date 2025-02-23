Mineworker dies from seismic event at Harmony Gold’s Mponeng mine

Mponeng wiaiting place. Mponeng is the deepest level shaft in the world, with a depth of 3 891 metres below datum and 2 062 metres below sea level. Picture: Supplied

Harmony Gold on Friday confirmed the loss of an employee following a severe fall of ground caused by a seismic event at its Mponeng mine, near Carletonville.

This incident underscores the inherent dangers linked with underground mining, an industry that has faced scrutiny over safety standards in recent years.

The miner said all relevant authorities and stakeholders have been informed and an investigation, led by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR), has begun.

Beyers Nel, Harmony Gold CEO, committed the company to zero harm.

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees is, and will always be, our number one priority. This tragic loss of life is devastating. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

“We are committed to zero harm, and yet recent events remind us that we must do more with urgency, with unity, and with unwavering resolve.”

Harmony held a Visible Felt Leadership day on Wednesday, to reinforce the emphasis on safety and to reiterate to Harmonites that they have the right to withdraw from any area where they may feel unsafe.

Earlier this month, five employees died at Harmony Gold following two separate mining incidents in its mines.

Two mineworkers lost their lives following a mining incident at a development end at Doornkop Mine, in Soweto, Gauteng, while three others had died from injuries sustained from a fall of ground incident at the Joel mine near Theunissen in the Free State on the same day.

Harmony said the causes of these two unrelated incidents were currently under investigation, both internally and by the regulator, adding that the relevant authorities have been kept fully apprised of the incidents.

In response to this incident, Harmony temporarily suspended all blasting operations at the mine to ensure the utmost safety.

Labour unions have called for continuous improvements through real time monitoring, safety audits and retraining of mining workers to avoid continued fatalities underground.

Last month, Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, reported that the mining industry recorded 42 fatalities in 2024, marking the lowest ever number of fatalities in the history of the country’s mining, which represents a 24% year-on-year improvement, compared to 55 fatalities in 2023.

BUSINESS REPORT