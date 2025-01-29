Microsoft commits to skilling one million people for digital skills through AI initiative in SA

Microsoft’s AI skilling initiative training programme provides insight into the strategic aspects of AI and empowers leaders with the tools and knowledge to navigate the rapidly advancing AI landscape, unlock its potential, and drive their organisations towards unprecedented success.

With its youthful population, rich diversity, and rapidly growing tech ecosystems, South Africa and Africa are uniquely positioned to innovate and lead in AI-driven solutions with the right skills and access to digital technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

To meet this opportunity, Microsoft South Africa today announced the launch of Microsoft’s AI skilling initiative for South Africa, a programme aimed at empowering one million South Africans with growing in-demand digital skills by 2026.

“Harnessing the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic vision, but a tangible reality for organisations seeking to achieve exponential growth and optimisation,” Lillian Barnard, President for Microsoft Africa said.

“We have set an ambitious target to deliver future ready skills to four million African youth for digital, cyber and AI technologies. Through this initiative, we believe we will make significant strides toward reaching this goal. By providing skilling opportunities and access to industry recognised certifications, our youth will be well positioned to compete on the global stage.”

Microsoft’s AI skilling initiative training programme provides insight into the strategic aspects of AI and empowers leaders with the tools and knowledge to navigate the rapidly advancing AI landscape, unlock its potential, and drive their organisations towards unprecedented success.

In Africa and South Africa, the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 underscores a critical skills gap, with more than 60% of companies identifying it as a key barrier to business transformation by 2030.

The report emphasises the urgent need for upskilling and reskilling to meet the demands of emerging roles in technology, AI and green industries.

At the heart of this initiative lies a commitment to empowering South Africans by equipping them with advanced AI skills. Recognising the growing importance of AI in job markets today, and the future, Microsoft aims to bridge the skills gap and create new employment opportunities for young people. By providing comprehensive training in artificial intelligence and machine learning, the skilling initiative will prepare more people for high-tech jobs in various industries, significantly boosting youth employment and enabling inclusive economic growth.

“The launch of this AI skilling initiative for South Africa is not just about individual advancement, but more importantly about uplifting entire communities. We believe that by democratising access to AI education we are creating a more equitable digital future for all,” Barnard added.

The programme targets a broad audience, and in South Africa will prioritise all sectors from companies to government and youth, ensuring that everyone can participate in the digital economy.

The content is designed to educate individuals on the fundamentals of AI, empowering them to integrate this powerful technology into their everyday lives.

Aligned to this initiative, Microsoft has introduced a free to learn AI Skills Navigator portal where people can take an assessment to guide them on their AI knowledge journey.

It is a comprehensive tool designed to help individuals and organisations build AI skills currently in demand and for the future and offers a variety of learning paths tailored to different roles, expertise levels, and learning goals.

“The programme is not just about employment but fostering a culture of innovation. Digital skills are the foundation of modern innovation and through this initiative, we want to ensure that South Africans are at the forefront of technological advancement,” Barnard added.

The success of Microsoft’s AI skilling initiative will be amplified through strategic partnerships with educational institutions, ICT training providers, government, non-governmental organisations, and public and private sector organisations.

These collaborations with trusted implementation partners like Afrika Tikkun Services and Youth Employment Service (YES) will be instrumental in ensuring that the training that is provided is relevant, impactful and aligned with the needs of industries.

The Future of Jobs 2025 report echoes the importance of collaborative efforts across public, private, and educational sectors for building a resilient and equitable workforce in South Africa, and Africa.

As the country, and the continent continues to embrace digital transformation, initiatives like this one will become increasingly crucial in ensuring that no one is left behind. By making AI education more accessible on a larger scale, Microsoft is working to empower underserved communities with capabilities in cutting-edge technology and contributing to building a brighter, more prosperous future for all South Africans.

“By 2030, the continent could become a more significant player in the global economy, drawing on AI to revolutionise industries and boost productivity. Together, by delivering on the promise of AI, we can chart a course for Africa to become the next global economic powerhouse,” Barnard said.

