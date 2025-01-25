The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange: Redefining capital markets in Africa’s mining sector

Dominic Varrie and Methembeni Moyo

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) offers compelling advantages for investors seeking new opportunities in Southern Africa. It opens doors for investors to tap into Southern Africa's abundant natural resources and rapidly growing economies as well as a unique opportunity for portfolio diversification by facilitating investments in emerging markets.

VFEX launched in 2020 is a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), strategically located in the special economic zone of Victoria Falls.

Operating under a distinct and flexible regulatory framework, the VFEX stands apart from the ZSE, positioning itself as a premier offshore exchange. This strategic differentiation enables the VFEX to attract significant local and foreign investment.

The VFEX offers incentives for companies to list and raise capital in hard currency. Key benefits it notes include:

Tax incentives: There is no capital gains tax on the VFEX for investors and dividend withholding tax for foreign investors is only 5%.

Repatriation of dividends: The VFEX facilitates greater freedom for foreign shareholders by imposing fewer restrictions on the repatriation of dividends and proceeds from share sales.

100% foreign ownership: Companies listed on the VFEX can have 100% foreign ownership, making it an attractive platform for international investors.

US dollar-denominated listings with no currency risk: The VFEX listings are denominated in US dollars, eliminating currency risk for investors.

No requirements for a primary listing: Companies can list on the VFEX without a primary listing on another exchange, providing greater flexibility.

Streamlined listing process: The VFEX has a streamlined listing process to facilitate faster and easier listing for companies.

The VFEX provides an avenue for business to raise capital and local and international investors to invest in Zimbabwe without the associated currency risk. Historically, the main deterrents to investing in Zimbabwe's mining sector have been unfavourable and uncertain exchange control, currency, and fiscal policies. Investors need assurance that they can invest in the country and repatriate their gains without undue restriction. However, Zimbabwe's current laws and economic conditions often do not provide this comfort, making it challenging to raise foreign currency for capital-intensive mining projects.

Growth

The VFEX saw the number of trades increasing by 35.78% between the second quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2024. This surge is complemented by a substantial 52.8% rise in turnover over the same period.

Listing of new companies

Six new counters were added to its listings and improved trading levels, reflecting growing confidence and interest from market participants.

Kavango Resources PLC, already listed on the London Stock Exchange, has announced plans for a secondary listing on the VFEX. On April 5,2024, Edgars Stores, a manufacturer and retailer of clothing was listed on the VFEX, while Invictus Energy, a Zimbabwean oil and gas exploration company, completed its listing on the VFEX on August 2, 2024 joining other companies such as Innscor, Axia Corporation, Padenga Holdings, First Capital Bank, and Zimplow.

Technological advancements

The VFEX continues to innovate in its efforts to attract investors. The VFEX has partnered with Mauritius-based broker VCG Markets to launch Contracts for Differences (CFDs), a new financial product designed to enhance local capital markets. CFDs are financial instruments that allow two parties to speculate on the price movements of underlying assets, such as company stocks or commodities, without directly owning them. This innovative product enables traders to engage in markets like gold, silver, oil, and various global indices, offering a more flexible approach to investing without the need to directly trade the underlying assets.

According to the VFEX CEO Justin Bgoni, the benefits of trading in CFDs include:

Maximised capital outlay: CFDs provide an efficient way of maximizing one's capital outlay.

Portfolio diversification: CFDs can help diversify existing investment portfolios or hedge positions.

Leverage: CFDs are leveraged products, enabling traders to increase their exposure to an underlying asset with a small initial outlay.

Market access: CFDs allow traders access to a wide range of global markets that would otherwise be difficult to access.

Conclusion

The expansion and modernisation of the VFEX presents significant opportunities for investors and companies alike. With its unique incentives, growing listings, strategic partnerships, investor outreach, and technological advancements, the VFEX is well-positioned to drive economic growth and become a key player in Southern Africa’s financial markets.

While raising foreign currency capital is the main driver behind companies in the mining sector listing on the VFEX, a less obvious benefit of listing on the VFEX is gaining the "license to mine." This doesn't refer to legal mining rights, but rather the positive reputation miners need with local communities and host governments. By listing on the VFEX, mining companies demonstrate their commitment to Zimbabwe's legal framework and economic growth. This in turn helps miners build trust with the government, which is vital for successful mining projects.

NSDV’s foreign qualified mining and construction lawyer Methembeni Moyo and candidate attorney Dominic Varrie

