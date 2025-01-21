Thungela announces Moses Madondo as new CEO designate as July Ndlovu retires

Thungela Resources has appointed veteran mining executive Moses Madondo as the incoming CEO designate, effective 1 August 2025.

This strategic leadership change comes in line with the company's succession plans, paving the way for a “seamless transition” as current CEO July Ndlovu prepares to retire upon reaching the age of 60 in July 2025.

Thungela said that Ndlovu’s exceptional leadership, his extensive mining experience and guidance have contributed to the growth and success of the company.

Madondo steps into this significant role with a robust background in the mining sector, bringing over 25 years of industry experience.

Currently serving as the CEO of De Beers Group Managed Operations since January 2022, Madondo has held various senior leadership positions that underscore his exceptional operational and technical acumen. De Beers Group Managed Operations encompasses De Beers Group’s mining operations in Canada and South Africa.

A mechanical engineer by training, Moses has decades of experience in the mining industry. He started at AngloGold Ashanti in 1998 and has held various senior and executive roles during this time, spanning engineering manager, process manager, general manager and senior vice president.

Madondo has also contributed actively on several divisional boards and has been a board member of both the Minerals Council of South Africa and Rand Refinery.

He has a wealth of leadership experience and a proven track record of delivery, particularly in leading underground mining operations, and for achieving impressive safety performance across the operations within his portfolio.

Madondo’s academic credentials are equally impressive, holding an Executive MBA, a Post Graduate Diploma in Management Practice, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, which equip him with the necessary skills to navigate the complexities of the mining industry.

The board of directors at Thungela welcomed Madondo’s appointment, saying it was excited about the perspectives he will bring as the company continues to adapt to the dynamic mining landscape in South Africa. - BR Reporter.

BUSINESS REPORT