Durban and Maputo hike port volumes in 2024 amid planned capacity expansion

The ports of Maputo and Durban experienced only slight increases in freight volumes last year, but the authorities at the region’s two biggest import and export terminal hubs plan significant capital expenditure this year to increase capacity.

The Maputo Port Development Company’s (MPDC) annual volumes for 2024 fell slightly by 1% to 30.9 million tons handled, but this was against significant logistics challenges, some of which were caused by post-election unrest, Grindrod, a partner of the MPDC, said yesterday.

JSE-listed logistics company Grindrod holds a 24.7% share in the MPDC, which in turn has a concession to operate the port until 2058. This year will see the start of major expansion projects at the port, including the container and coal terminals, both of which are scheduled to begin during the first semester.

“These projects are two pillars of the concession’s extension granted at the beginning of 2024 and represent investment in the port’s future growth, ensuring it remains a key driver of trade and logistics in the region,” MPDC CEO Osório Lucas said Tuesday in a statement.

To provide an indication of the relative size of the port, its competitor, the Port of Durban, the biggest port in the region, handled 211.2 million tons in 2024, a figure that was only marginally higher than the 210.7 million tons the year before, according to Transnet National Ports Authority data.

"The Port of Maputo faced challenges in the last quarter of the year, but our team’s resilience, coupled with a focus on diversification and efficiency, enabled us to maintain strong operational performance overall," said Lucas.

The slight decrease in total volumes – all terminals from the Port of Maputo and the Port of Matola – was mainly due to post-electoral protests and road blockages in the Maputo corridor, including border closures for several days and conditioned border and road operations for over a month, he said.

The rail corridor from South Africa to Mozambique was also affected by the protests and blockages, paired with a derailment in October/November, which led to a shutdown of the line for a month.

Concession fees paid to the Mozambique government last year rose by 12% to $46.8 million, compared to $41.7 million in 2023. This excludes taxes on profits and dividends to its shareholder, Caminhos-de-Ferro de Moçambique.

MPDC’s direct operations increased more robustly, handling 14.2 million tons, a 14% increase from the previous year. Road volumes increased by 11% year-on-year, rising from 9.5 million tons to 10.7 million tons. Rail volumes, a focus for MPDC’s sustainability strategy, grew by 7% to 3.019 million tons.

According to Transnet National Ports Authority, the Port of Durban’s capital expenditure plans for 2025 include expanding the container terminal, widening and deepening the entrance channel, improving the channel depth at Maydon Wharf, expanding the automotive terminals, upgrading the Bayhead and Langeberg Roads, and further water and energy sustainability projects.