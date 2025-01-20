Twytch launches innovative e-hailing platform in South Africa

Prince Rampheri is one of the first drivers to sign up with Twytch. Picture: Supplied

Twytch, a new e-hailing platform, is officially launching in South Africa, promising to revolutionise the ride-sharing experience for drivers and passengers alike. Twytch said that they are committed to safety, affordability, driver empowerment and spatial justice.

Twytch said that they have a focus on safety. “The e-hailing company has exclusively partnered with Secure Citizen to put in place a Verifiable Credential (VC) system for all users.”

Denvin Naidoo, safety and security lead at Twytch Africa, said that safety has been the underpinning focus in the creation of the platform.

“Through the power of blockchain technology and verifiable credentials, we are not just enhancing safety and security, we are redefining what trust means in the e-hailing service industry. Every ride is a safe space, every interaction is verified, and every user is protected,” he said.

Twytch added that Verifiable Credentials (VCs) are secure, digital representations of identity information that are cryptographically stored on a decentralized block-chain and are near impossible to forge or alter.

“Unlike traditional identification methods, VCs are digital, tamper-proof, and ensure that only verified users can access the platform. The e-hailing industry in South Africa has long grappled with safety concerns, including incidents of identity fraud and crimes involving unverified users.”

Martin Grunewald, CEO of global growth at Secure Citizen, said that the blockchain-backed identity verification system sets a new standard for security and reliability in the sector.

“Twytch is setting a new benchmark in Africa with our industry-first advanced digital identity verification technology,” he said.

“When you book a ride, you want to feel confident you're in good hands—and drivers deserve the same confidence about the riders they welcome into their cars. This offering raises the bar for safety and security in ride-sharing, creating a more trusted experience for everyone involved.”

Twytch said they have joined forces with the Momentum Group to redefine driver empowerment.

“This strategic, partly subsidised partnership equips drivers with unparalleled access to essential benefits, including medical insurance and funeral policies, ensuring their family’s well-being.”

Damian McHugh, chief marketing officer at Momentum Health said that their mission has always been to provide more health to South Africans for less.

“This partnership with Twytch is a testament to that commitment. Through our Health4Me offering, we are expanding opportunities to deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions that empower both employers and their employees to lead healthier lives.”

Twytch said they will also provide drivers with banking and financial solutions.

“This includes vehicle insurance, retirement, death and disability benefits, wills, estate planning and financial wellness programmes. Drivers will also receive subsidised data and access to smart devices.”

Twytch added they have eliminated commission-based earnings.

“Drivers will enjoy a fixed-rate payment structure, a daily meal allowance, an annual bonus on the anniversary of their start date, subsidised benefits to reduce their operational costs, and the certainty of no hidden deductions.”

Twytch said that they have introduced a transparent, surge-free pricing model.

“Fixed-rate fares reflect real-time traffic conditions, ensuring that customers only pay the exact amount when booking. Twytch is totally cashless and will only accept payments via card, or via the in-app wallet.”

Rodney Douglas, Twytch operations lead for Africa, said that Twytch will launch city by city from February, starting in Johannesburg.

“It will then roll out in Durban, Cape Town, and Pretoria. The company’s long-term plan is to expand across South Africa and into Africa. Driver recruitment has officially opened, with 12 500 drivers being taken onboard countrywide.”

BUSINESS REPORT