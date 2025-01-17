Woolworths' sign calling for workers to be respected ruffles some feathers

Numerous signs have been spotted at Woolworths stores calling for consumers to be respectful of the store's staff.
Image: X (Twitter)
Is the customer always right? Well, according to Woolworths, only if they respect the staff that work at the company's stores.
"Respect makes all the difference. Our Woolies team members work tirelessly to deliver the Woolies difference. We are grateful that our customers know and appreciate this.
"In line with our values, anyone acting disrespectfully towards our team members will be asked to leave the store. Thank you for your understanding and support," the sign reads.
X user Only_Botake commended the store for standing up for their employees.
"Customers can be damn bullies taking out their frustration on staff members and most employers support the abuse their staff members get from consumers. Woolworths is brave enough," Only_Botake posted.
CapeTown_Bru echoed the sentiment and commented: "Think for one second, the abuse and disrespect was so high at Woolworths that management needed to sit down, formulate a plan, council employees, print the notice and have it distributed to all stores in the country. What more is there to discuss? I'm sickened."
However, some individuals seem to take issue with the notice. Paula Breytenbach shared that the sign has a woke stench to it.
"Saw this sign for the first time at the entrance to a Woolworths store this morning. I trust it works BOTH ways? I am high on treating people with respect at all times, but IMO this sign has a WOKE smell to it."
Woolworths responded, saying all over the world their staff experience disrespect and even abuse.
"Across the globe, abuse towards retail workers increases during busy periods. As a responsible retailer it’s important that we create a safe workplace where all Woolies staff are protected and valued," said the store.
They added that they are similarly enthusiastic about the service they offer to consumers and hold themselves to a high level in this regard.
"If you receive service that is below par, please speak to a store manager or reach out to us immediately."
IOL