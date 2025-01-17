Woolworths' sign calling for workers to be respected ruffles some feathers

Numerous signs have been spotted at Woolworths stores calling for consumers to be respectful of the store's staff.

Is the customer always right? Well, according to Woolworths, only if they respect the staff that work at the company's stores.

"Respect makes all the difference. Our Woolies team members work tirelessly to deliver the Woolies difference. We are grateful that our customers know and appreciate this.

"In line with our values, anyone acting disrespectfully towards our team members will be asked to leave the store. Thank you for your understanding and support," the sign reads.

X user Only_Botake commended the store for standing up for their employees.

"Customers can be damn bullies taking out their frustration on staff members and most employers support the abuse their staff members get from consumers. Woolworths is brave enough," Only_Botake posted.