NovaMarine expands capabilities in the marine sector with AllSurvey Industrial acquisition

Sturrock Grindrod Maritime CEO, Andrew Sturrock (left), and AllSurvey Industrial managing director, Lars Thorsen (right), during the signing of the deal. Picture: Supplied

Marine safety and survival equipment service provider, NovaMarine, has acquired AllSurvey Industrial (ASI), a marine and industrial engineering company with over 35 years experience in the marine industry, for an undisclosed

ASI’s principal activity is the provision of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) equipment to the offshore and marine industry. They have exclusive agreements in place with reputable OEM’s such as DESMI, Atlas Incinerators, HAMANN AG, NORWATER and BEVI. These brands manufacture a range of marine pumps, incinerators, wastewater treatment systems, freshwater makers and electric motors that are essential to the smooth running of a vessel.

Susan Meldrum, divisional manager for NovaMarine, said the acquisition of ASI marked a significant milestone in NovaMarine’s growth and aligned well with its strategic vision.

“The synergy between ASI’s product offerings and our technical services strategically positions us to become the premier technical supplier to the local and offshore marine industry,” Meldrum said.

“ASI’s portfolio of OEM’s fits well into the suite of services currently offered by our Technologies division and will go a long way in providing expanded capabilities which will benefit our customers.”

The ASI team has longstanding relationships with OEM’s and vessel owners and have retained memberships with marine industry bodies such as the South African Oil & Gas Alliance (SAOGA), the South African Association of Ship Operators and Agents (SAASOA) and the South African Association of Shipbuilders and Repairers (SAASR).

ASI’s, Lars Thorsen, will take on a new role as technical business development executive and will continue to manage his team who have all moved across with him.

“I am proud of the legacy we have built and am excited for what lies ahead. The two brands are in alignment when it comes to customer service excellence, quality and technical skill,” Thorsen said.

“In an industry where skills transfer is critical, I look forward to training the technicians on our systems. It is our common goal to provide our customers with uncompromised service standards which is achievable with the additional resources available to us.”

NovaMarine has operations in Cape Town, Durban and Walvis Bay. In addition, their certified technicians are able to mobilise offshore to install, service and repair lifeboats, life rafts and marine technical equipment.

In recent years, there has been an increase in demand for the deployment of qualified technicians offshore and the company has built a solid reputation with vessel owners operating offshore Africa.

The acquisition of ASI will further extend their customer base in the East and West African regions.

NovaMarine is owned by Sturrock Grindrod Maritime (SGM) and forms part of their technical division.

SGM, a subsidiary of Grindrod Limited, provides ships agency, clearing and forwarding and marine technical services to the maritime, offshore and oil and gas sectors as part of Grindrod Limited’s efficient and cost-effective integrated logistics solutions offerings.

SGM CEO, Andrew Sturrock, said alignment within the group meant NovaMarine can leverage off SGM’s global footprint which covers Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asian and Australia.

“The acquisition brings together two powerhouse teams, unlocking new opportunities, innovation, and expanded capabilities that will benefit our customers and partners in exciting new ways,” Sturrock said.

“We believe this acquisition will actively contribute to our overall group strategy.”

BUSINESS REPORT