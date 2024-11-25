KPCS lifts diamond trade restrictions on Central African Republic after 11 years

The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) has lifted trade restrictions it imposed on diamonds from the Central African Republic (CAR) 11 years ago following recommendations from a review mission headed by South Africa in September this year.

The embargo by the global certification mechanism geared to prevent trade in conflict diamonds restricted CAR’s ability to export diamonds. KPCS fully suspended CAR in 2013 due to the African country’s political instability and security challenges.

However, following a Review Mission led by South Africa, the KPCS has decided to lift all restrictions on CAR's diamond trade.

“The lifting of the diamond trade restrictions on the Central African Republic represents a significant step towards the country’s rebuilding process,” said Nosi Mzamo, CEO of the State Diamond Trader.

The lifting of the embargo “opens up opportunities for CAR’s economic growth through diamond revenue” and also reaffirmed “the commitment of the international community to maintaining transparency and accountability” in the diamond trade.

“This is a victory for ethical trade practices and a step forward for CAR’s people, who have suffered for far too long,” added Mzamo.

The African Diamond Producer Association (ADPA) is supportive of the CAR’s reintegration into the KPCS and has pledged technical assistance to ensure the country’s compliance with the KPCS Minimum Requirements.

BUSINESS REPORT