From humble beginnings to retail success: One KZN woman’s relentless pursuit of affordability

Tasneem Thavar is no ordinary professional within South Africa's bustling retail sector.

Among the more than 160 000 employees of the Shoprite Group, the nation's largest private employer, Thavar stands out as a rising star whose rapid ascent in the industry has become a testament to her unwavering dedication and passion for retail.

Today, she serves as the Head Buyer for Usave, a supermarket brand comprising over 484 outlets across the country, providing her with the platform to make a significant impact in the lives of everyday South Africans.

Raised in a single-parent household, Thavar became the first member of her family to attend university, a feat made possible by her mother’s role at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, which allowed her to study for free.

Throughout her academic journey, she maintained two part-time jobs to support herself, ultimately obtaining a BCom degree in Supply Chain Management and Marketing, and later, an honours degree in the same field.

“I am very driven, and I don’t give up,” she said, a mantra that has guided her professional journey.

“I will never forget accepting my first corporate job offer after university from the Shoprite Group on the eve of my wedding, which is one of the many reasons why the business is very close to my heart.”

Her retail career began long before that, though, during a shopping trip in Durban’s CBD, where she proactively knocked on shop doors seeking job opportunities, securing a position as a permanent casual at a jewellery store just a day after completing her final matric chemistry exam.

In 2014, she sent her CV to the Group and was appointed as an Imports Replenisher, and within six months promoted to Senior Stock Replenisher, at the retailer’s Canelands Distribution Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

Under the mentorship of Deena Pillay, Replenishment Manager, Thavar said she improved her communication skills and learned to resolve issues more effectively.

“Pillay was instrumental in my development. He pushed me out of my comfort zone and made sure I was proactive in making those important calls,” she said.

Thavar transitioned to the buying team as a Trainee Buyer at the KwaZulu-Natal divisional office, before being promoted first to Buyer, then Senior Buyer, and then Head Buyer for Usave at the Group’s Home Office in Cape Town, all in less than seven years.

Usave is a no-frills retail destination that creates over 6 200 jobs and aims to provide access to everyday essentials at unrivalled value for money, especially in areas with limited economic opportunities and high unemployment.

“There’s always more to do at Usave,” Thavar said, whose role involves improving processes and understanding customer needs.

“We continue to innovate and adapt to help our customers stretch their money and get more value.”

Tasneem Thavar, image: supplied.

During the high inflation period in early 2022, when maize, rice, oil and wheat prices soared, Thavar and her team approached suppliers to find products they could sell for less than R10 or even R5, also sourcing items like Usave’s very popular R1 packet of biscuits.

She also implemented the centralised buying structure, leading to better bulk purchasing discounts, improved supplier relationships, and overall cost savings, while growing her team from a single assistant to a group of nine people.

“I’m always working on improving our processes and the way we operate to enhance our efficiency. It’s important to understand our customers – to live in their shoes, so to speak. We’re constantly finding products that fit our customers’ budgets,” she enthuses.

Driven by her upbringing in a single-parent household, Thavar said she likes to set goals and works hard to achieve them.

“My upbringing taught me the value of hard work and perseverance,” she reflects.

Thavar is consistent and plans ahead, “It’s all about making a positive impact and seeing the tangible results of our hard work,” she added.

BUSINESS REPORT