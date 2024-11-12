Dragonfly Foods reassures public over safety of its products amid health concerns

Officials inspecting spaza shops in Bengal Road, Laudium, ensuring that the shops follow the City’s by-laws. Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers

Dragonfly Foods, a prominent employer in Montagu in the Western Cape provice, has voiced significant concerns about the spread of misinformation and unsubstantiated rumours regarding its products, which it claims are jeopardising local jobs and community welfare.

Allen Roscherr, director for Dragonfly Foods yesterday said unfounded claims have proliferated on social media, leading some retailers to prematurely return their products despite no evidential basis for claims that their Cannonballs Maize Nakks were unsafe for consumption.

Roscherr said these unfounded allegations were threatening local jobs and livelihoods that depend on their operations.

“Recent articles published in the Daily Voice and Cape Argus (17 October 2024) reported two teenagers were hospitalised after allegedly consuming our product. While we are deeply concerned for their well-being, the Western Cape Department of Health has confirmed through blood tests that food poisoning was not the cause of their illness,” Roscherr said.

“Despite this confirmation, unsubstantiated rumours have spread on social media and within communities, leading some retailers to unnecessarily return their products. We emphasize that there is no evidence supporting claims that Cannonballs Maize Nakks are unsafe for consumption.”

Roscherr said the company was fully cooperating with local authorities following the recent concerns.

Earlier in the month, the Cape Winelands Municipality requested an independent laboratory test, and the company has declared that microbiological test results have come back clear.

However, chemical analysis results are expected within two to three weeks

“We appreciate the public's concern but emphasise that Cannonballs Maize Nakks remain safe for consumption. We encourage all stakeholders to rely on verified information and stand ready to address any official inquiries, he said.

The company said that it operated an approved food manufacturing facility that meets all Langeberg Municipality regulations.

“Our facility implements rigorous Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and comprehensive health and safety policies. A government health and safety audit conducted on 22 August 2024 found zero compliance issues,” it said.

“Our products are manufactured daily with a 6-month shelf life, verified through regular trade visits. Since 2019, we have sold millions of packets weekly without any reported adverse effects.”

Speaking at the District Development Model Presidential Imbizo at Umnini Sportfield in Umgababa, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the tragic fatalities of children due to food poisoning.

Following a wave of heartbreaking incidents that have left communities in mourning, with over a dozen children having lost their lives across the country, Ramaphosa assured citizens that the issue is being tackled at the highest levels of government.

Rampahosa pledged that the government would take immediate measures to prevent further tragedies and provide clear directives to safeguard the nation’s children.

“This matter is being addressed at the highest level. It’s been raised by a number of parents and our people, and I fully understand the concern. We join these families who have lost their children. It is very painful for a parent to lose a child... We pass our condolences to them," Ramaphosa said.

BUSINESS REPORT