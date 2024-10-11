Endeavor South Africa secures R190m in first close of Harvest Fund III

Endeavor South Africa announced the first close of its R500 million Harvest Fund III, securing R190 million, exceeding its initial R150 million target on Thursday.

The fund aims to catalyse growth in high-potential tech-related companies across the African continent.

Major investors include Standard Bank, Allan Gray, and the SA SME Fund.

The first close coincides with the final investment of the highly successful R190 million Harvest Fund II, which made 19 investments in 17 companies.

"In Harvest Fund III, we are doubling down on a strategy that is working, investing in Endeavor's existing portfolio of high-growth entrepreneurs who run market-leading founder-led companies with exceptionally strong local and global growth, scalable IP, robust returns, and a pay-it-forward mindset," Antonia Bothner, Endeavor SA Capital Markets Lead said.

The fund plans to invest exclusively in a vetted pipeline of 135 selected Endeavor companies in Africa.

This will comprise 20 to 25 companies in Southern Africa, accounting for 85% of the value, and 5 companies in other African regions.

The fund targets a 25% return or a 3 to 4 multiple on invested capital (MOIC), with deal sizes of R15 million for Endeavor companies and R7.5 million for early-stage Endeavor companies.

Endeavor South Africa Managing Director Alison Collier said, “We have a deep understanding of the 135 businesses in our pipeline and are confident in their growth potential, as they have been selected through Endeavor's rigorous two-stage international selection process, which spans 1 to 2 years. We engage with them continuously and will assess their capital needs to guide the fund’s investments.”

“When we were designing Fund III, we wanted to stay aligned with Endeavor’s overall mission, but also carve out a business model that would create a sustainable revenue stream to support the work Endeavor South Africa does,” Bothner added.

The company said that notable investments include unicorns like Go1 and TymeBank, and high-growth companies such as Clickatell, Sendmarc, and digital payment innovators Onafriq (formerly MFS Africa), iiDENTIFii, and Ozow.

Anwar Harris, Head of Investments at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking, said, “Our decision to invest is strongly influenced by the extent and quality of Endeavor’s network and strong selection process of its portfolio companies, which minimises risks and provides substantial reassurance to investors.”

Ketso Gordhan, CEO of the SA SME Fund, which invested in both Harvest Fund II and III, sai Endeavor’s support of potential target investments is a significant factor in providing investors with a sense of security in their investment, as well as meaningful impact.

“Additionally, we see a complete alignment with our ethos and strategy in promoting entrepreneurship and growth,” he said.

"We are thrilled to see that investors recognise the value we add and the benefits VC funding can bring to accelerate growth and impact, in addition to financial returns," Bothner said.

