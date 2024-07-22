Takealot comes under fire after ‘Carte Blanche’ episode

ONE of South Africa’s biggest online retailers, Takealot, has come under fire after an exposé which aired on “Carte Blanche” last night.

On the popular TV show, a woman was interviewed who said she bought her favourite protein powder on Takealot. She began to notice the taste was different and she started asking questions.

Watch a snippet of the interview below:

She accused the retailer of selling counterfeit products, and as the episode aired, many South Africans took to social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter to share their thoughts on the story.

The story comes a few months after the online retail space in the country has seen competition increase with the arrival of US online retailer, Amazon.com

In May this year, the US company launched, offering shoppers access to 20 product categories, including consumer electronics, sporting equipment, toys and home appliances.

The retailer is competing head on with Takealot, South Africa’s largest online retailer. However, Takealot has a significant advantage in that it has been operating in South Africa since June 2011. It will also compete with Loot.co.za and other online retailers, like Makro.

In the past year, Chinese online retailers Temu and Shein have taken a piece of the market share of the online retail sector in South Africa, offering similar products sold on other local online retailers for usually, a more discounted price.

Business Report has reached out to Takealot for a response to the airing of the Carte Blanche episode. Once the company responds this article will be updated.

BUSINESS REPORT