ENGIE commences construction on Grootspruit PV power plant

Grootspruit solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant is being built in the Free State. Photo: SUPPLIED

Independent Power Producer (IPP) ENGIE, yesterday announced that the construction of the Grootspruit solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in the Free State has commenced.

ENGIE said the plant – to operate at a 75MW contracted capacity – would be built and operated by itself in partnership with Pele Green Energy.

Grootspruit was one of two solar PV power plants ENGIE would be building in the country, reflecting its commitment to transitioning operations to a net-zero environment.

The other plant, the Graspan solar PV plant, will be built in the Northern Cape. Both plants are expected to be commissioned by the end of 2025.

Graspan will also contribute 75MW to strengthening the grid.

Together, the plants are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in South Africa by 100 000 tons of CO2 per year and will contribute to meeting the electricity needs of approximately 80 000 South African households.

Mo Hoosen, ENGIE South Africa CEO and managing director, said they were focused on helping to contribute to a more resilient energy landscape in South Africa.

“Our more than 15 years’ presence in the country with more than 1.6GW of multiple assets currently in operation, we know that working on such a significant project requires extensive collaboration with partners like Pele Green Energy and the Free State provincial government not to mention numerous engineers, builders, contractors, and the like,” Hoosen said.

Ronald Chindeka, head of investment and funding at Pele Green Energy, said these projects would, in addition to power generation, bring structural development to the local communities.

“We are delighted to collaborate with ENGIE, who are dedicated to a genuine partnership in realising these projects,” Chindeka said.

BUSINESS REPORT