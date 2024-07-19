Capitec Bank affected by worldwide technical issues

Capitec is one of the fastest growing banks in the country. Photographer:Lubabalo Poswa/ Independent Media.

One of South Africa’s most popular banks, Capitec, warned its customers of possible outages on Friday.

In an SMS sent to its customers, Capitec said it was experiencing technical issues and that the bank is working hard to resolve the issues.

“We are currently experiencing nationwide service issues, affecting all service. We are working hard to resolve this. Your patience and understanding are greatly appreciated. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the bank said.

The message received by Capitec customers.

Capitec, which is the biggest bank by customers in South Africa took to social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter to give more details about the outage that the bank experienced.

“Due to an unexpected issue with an international service provider, we are currently experiencing nationwide service disruptions. Note: Card payments & Capitec ATMs are working & your account remains secure. We're resolving the matter asap. We apologise for the inconvenience,” Capitec said.

A major outage wrought havoc on global computer systems on Friday, grounding flights in the United States, derailing television broadcasts in the UK and impacting telecommunications in Australia.

Australia's National Cyber Security Coordinator said the "large-scale technical outage" was caused by an issue with a "third-party software platform", adding there was no information as yet to suggest hacker involvement.

“Our tech team has worked quickly to resolve the problem — we are pleased to report that all our banking has now been fully restored,” Capitec said on Friday, once the issues were resolved.

BUSINESS REPORT