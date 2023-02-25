These improvements represent the biggest design changes to the Uber app in several years. Supplied

Ride sharing app Uber, said that it would be introducing a redesign of the Uber rider app, which is “more intuitive and convenient”.

According to the company, these improvements represent the biggest design changes to the Uber app in several years, touching nearly every aspect of the customer experience – making the Uber app easier and more personalized than ever before.

Here’s what you can expect on the new and improved design:

The big picture: Riders can already expect to see the Uber app look and feel completely different! On Thursday, February 16, tens of millions of Uber customers in 1,200 cities throughout the world including South Africa experienced the new and redesigned Uber app, which is a more intuitive and convenient Uber.

A new way to track your ride: Riders can now easily track the live progress of their ride and receive critical updates like vehicle details, accurate & fresh ETA information, and trip status - all on the Lock Screen without opening the app.

Go anywhere, get anything, effortlessly: Uber has simplified the homescreen experience so you can book rides and Uber Eats deliveries more easily, with fewer taps, right from the get-go. The new homescreen will also include:

A “Services” tab, which is a one stop shop for customers to see all of the rides and delivery offerings available to them. An “Activity Hub,” where customers can keep track of all past and upcoming trips and orders – all in one place

Dark Mode: This feature alters the colour scheme of the entire Uber app to darker tones, making it a more enjoyable experience to use our app when it’s dark outside or for users with light sensitivity conditions.

The Uber app will mirror riders phone’s settings by default, but can be manually enabled or disabled within the Uber app.

Merchandise Carousel:

Merchandising carousels help riders discover, shop, and get excited about more ways to use Uber beyond UberX. The carousels introduce riders to ways they can Plan, Save, and Do More on Uber. When a user taps on a card, they will be taken to educational pages that provide details, benefits, and value of that specific product.

“We’re excited to announce a redesign of the Uber app, the first in a series of updates to make using the app more effortless and empowering consumers to go anywhere and get anything, easily. We know that life can get overwhelming, especially these days, and we hope consumers love the changes.” Kagiso Khaole, General Manager for sub-Saharan Africa.

