SAUBC collaborates with HireMe to boost digital visibility for SMME’s and job seekers

In a bid to curb the high employment rate, the South African United Business Confederation (SAUBC) has partnered with job seekers platform HireMe.

SAUBC said the collaboration was driven by the latest alarming unemployment statistics in the country.

The confederation said it identified the need for people who can contribute to the economy to be visible and easy to find on the HireMe platform.

HireMe describes itself as a platform for job seekers and small business owners to advertise themselves to employers and customers.

SAUBC said it would lobby its members to participate in the marketing of their businesses on the platform at a nominal fee, making HireMe the most cost-effective marketing platform for skills and services.

“Marketing your business and skills is critical for SMME’s to recover lost ground and ensure sustainability. HireMe enables the small business community and individuals to have their own “mini-website” advertising themselves,” SAUBC said.

SAUBC President George Sebulela said: “The SAUBC is resolute in its commitment to driving inclusive socio-economic transformation by providing impactful solutions for the eradication of poverty and social inequality”.

HireMe founding partner Jaques Barnard said the objective of the platform was to help SMME’s and job seekers achieve a decent living through digital empowerment.

“HireMe as a digital marketing platform of skills and services and not an employment agency. A platform that will enable connections between people and businesses across all sectors and geographical areas in South Africa,” Barnard said.

According to the confederation, many townships and formal sector SMME’s had to adapt or die in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, and the slow progress made by the government and business to address the issue has led to a growing sense of hopelessness amongst citizens.

“The number of liquidations increased by 18.9% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the first quarter in 2020, according to Stats SA. Unfortunately, SMME’s have been affected the most.”

By taking this first step, the SAUBC said it wanted to challenge its members, the various associations, corporates, and chambers to direct more of their CSI and marketing spend toward enabling growth in the SMME market.

“SMME’s will become key to growing the SA economy, through empowering people with digital tools to market their businesses. There might be light at the end of the tunnel if the Formal and Informal Business Sectors put their heads together,” the confederation said.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE