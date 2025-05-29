Historic graduation: 17-year-old Mongiwa Ntuli earns Actuarial Science degree

Mongiwa Ntuli is due to graduate soon at the age of 17 in Actuarial Science. This humble academic said she will continue with her studies to reach the milestones she has set for herself. Image: Supplied

In a remarkable academic achievement, a 17-year-old student obtained a degree in Actuarial Science. Mongiwa Hazel Ntuli graduated with a degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Pretoria. The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, extended a heartfelt congratulations to Ntuli, on Thursday.

This extraordinary milestone made Ntuli one of the youngest graduates in the university’s history, and a shining example of academic excellence, resilience and the transformative power of education. Originally from Rosettenville in Johannesburg, Ntuli's story is one of exceptional talent, discipline, and vision. Her ability to excel from an early age, her courage to navigate university life years ahead of her peers, and her determination to push through challenges are deeply inspiring.

"Her pursuit of a qualification in Actuarial Science, a demanding discipline that is central to problem solving, financial risk management, economic modelling, and long-term sustainability is particularly commendable. Ntuli’s success is not only a personal triumph but a national beacon of hope. It comes at a time when South Africa is facing a critical decline in the number of learners enrolling in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects," Minister Nkabane said. The Minister added that these fields are crucial to building a competitive, inclusive, and resilient economy. "Young people like Ntuli are proof that with the right support and determination, our youth can rise to the task of building a stronger, more sustainable South African economy. Her story affirms the importance of identifying and nurturing talent early, and of creating learning environments that support young people to thrive, regardless of age, gender or background. Ntuli is not only breaking boundaries in the academic space; she is breaking intergenerational barriers, becoming the first graduate in her family, and lighting the way for countless others," the Minister further stated.

Nkabane encouraged learners across the country, especially young girls, to take inspiration from Ntuli’s journey. "As she continues her studies and charts a path into the professional world, Hazel carries with her the hopes of a nation and the pride of her community," the Minister further added. Ntuli's academic prowess was picked up during her early schooling days.

“When I was in Grade 3, I mistakenly wrote a Grade 4 mathematics paper and scored the highest of all the actual Grade 4 learners. My teacher identified this and allowed me to write more Grade 4 papers, and saw that I performed exceptionally well,” Ntuli said. Her achievements, she says, are grounded in gratitude and faith. “I first and foremost attribute it all to God.” Choosing UP was an easy decision for Mongiwa. “It was the first university to call out to me when I applied. It has the best perks and is one of the top-ranked actuarial science departments that is internationally recognised.” The balance of being both “far and near” to home added to the appeal.

“Many students treated me like the little sister they never had. There were a lot of expectations of me, and it got difficult to meet those expectations,” she said. Now pursuing an Honours degree, Mongiwa has no plans to slow down. “After this, I’m planning to both work and further my studies. I’ve always wanted an MBA.” Her long-term vision includes qualifying as an actuary and stepping into the business world when the time is right.

As the first in her family to graduate from university, Mongiwa sees this moment not just as a personal victory but as a generational milestone. “My parents will have their much-deserved bragging rights. It will alleviate a lot of pressure and burdens that my family has been carrying for so long.”