Marriott's 2025 Accelerate Programme: a pathway to careers in hospitality for South African youth

Marriott International has more than 30 brands in its portfolio - ranging from the Marriott to the Edition and W Hotels - with more than 9000 properties around the world. Illustration: Supplied

Marriott International on Tuesday announced the opening of applications for its 2025 Accelerate Programme, which could result in permanent employment at one of their hotels.

The programme is aimed at reducing youth unemployment in South Africa, which currently stands at over 45%.

The programme provides young South Africans aged 18 to 22 with practical skills, academic training, and experience to pursue careers in hospitality.

The programme begins with a one-year Orientation phase, offering hands-on experience across hotel departments or kitchen operations. Following this, participants enter a three-year formal training programme with annual placements at various Marriott hotels, rotating through departments to build a comprehensive understanding of hotel operations. Trainees receive annual study leave for formal courses at accredited hospitality or culinary schools, alongside access to short courses and online learning, fully funded by Marriott.

Graduates are required to commit to at least one year of employment with Marriott, which aids them in finding permanent positions.

There are 50 Marriott Orientation positions open across South African hotels for 2025.

“Youth unemployment is one of the most pressing challenges we face. Through the Accelerate Programme, we are empowering young South Africans with career-ready skills and strengthening the local talent pipeline within the hospitality sector,” says Benjamin Memani, Marriott International's Area Director of Human Resources for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Each trainee receives a monthly stipend to help with living expenses during training. Memani notes, “This support has proven vital for many, as the hospitality sector often struggles to attract talent due to economic barriers.”

Since 2014, more than 1200 people have participated in the Accelerate Programme, many achieving success within Marriott’s hotel portfolio. Alumni include Thuthukile Moloto, now Cluster Director of Quality at Marriott Hotels on Sindalah Island, Saudi Arabia, and Colin Naiker, Cluster General Manager at Protea Hotel Breakwater Lodge, Cape Town.

Naiker said, “The Accelerate Programme has been instrumental in shaping my career and those of so many of us. It provided a solid foundation of both practical and theoretical knowledge, allowing individuals to excel in the hospitality industry. It’s not just about immediate employment but about cultivating future leaders who can drive the industry forward.”

The hotel group said South Africans with Matric are encouraged to apply by visiting the Marriott Careers Portal, searching for "Accelerate," and filtering by South Africa. Applications close on February 28, 2025. For more information, contact [email protected].

Marriott also offers tips on how to get hired in the hospitality group in the long run on its website. From the application process, the interview and what to wear with numerous tips.

