Watch Live: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 2023 Budget Speech

This year, the Budget speech will be delivered at a time when South Africans are already suffering from a sky-rocketing cost of living and a persistent energy crisis that is essentially crippling economic growth potential.

Many South Africans are feeling the squeeze from the cost of living crisis, with higher interest rates, higher food prices, load shedding and higher fuel prices.

The National Budget is an opportune time for consumers to reflect on their own finances and look at how changes to the 2023 Budget will impact their pockets.

The Budget is based on the government's planned spending for the new financial year and outlines its priorities.

Just like a person needs a budget and a spending plan, the government needs one as well.

This helps them to allocate the income that they receive from taxes to the areas they need to spend on, like education, health care and infrastructure, to mention a few.

