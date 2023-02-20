Listen: Impact of Budget Speech on consumers, good or bad news?

South Africa’s Finance Minister, Enoch Gondwana, will later this week present his Budget to the nation, with many in the country hoping for some relief in the cost of living.

Hayley Parry, Money Coach and Facilitator at 1Life’s Truth about Money, told Business Report that many South Africans are looking for relief from their cost-of-living squeeze.

“To do that, we'll be looking at him to stimulate growth in a business-friendly environment so that we can keep our jobs. And hopefully, it has some relief when it comes to managing our money on a monthly basis. South Africans really are struggling at the moment,” Parry said.

Parry said she is hoping for an innovative and different Budget from the minister on Wednesday.

“We'd also love to see something really innovative and different, and slightly left field from our finance minister and for us, that would mean giving a similar rebate or incentive to every South African who receives a grant or is a taxpaying South African, who can show that they have completed some kind of financial education, some kind of course, as upskilling South Africans to manage the money they do have better, well that's the kind of innovation that makes it easier to survive these tough financial times that we find ourselves in and ensures generational wealth for our people,” she said.

Andra Nel, CSI Manager at KFC SA, says that the whole country is holding its breath to see what the Budget speech will deliver.

“The reality is that for many South Africans, putting the basic meal on the table is already a significant challenge. As we go into this Budget speech, people will be looking to see how the government is working to address inequalities,” Nel says.

