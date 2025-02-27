BRICS+ Series: How China is Transforming the AI Chip Landscape Amid Global Tensions

As global tensions reshape the semiconductor landscape, China launches an ambitious $47.5 billion initiative to achieve AI chip independence. With the Big Fund 3 leading the charge, Beijing's push for technological self-sufficiency is transforming the global AI chip market. This analysis explores China's strategic moves, challenges, and potential impact on the future of AI semiconductor manufacturing.

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to drive technological innovation, the global demand for AI chips is escalating, particularly in industries like healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics. Amidst growing international competition and restrictions from the US, China is ramping up its domestic chip manufacturing efforts, bolstered by significant investments such as the Big Fund 3. This article explores China's strategic position in the AI chip market, its role in the global race for chip supremacy, and the evolution of its domestic chip manufacturing capabilities in response to international tensions.

In recent years, the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have driven an unprecedented demand for specialised AI chips. These chips, essential for tasks such as data processing, automation, and enhanced decision-making, have become integral across industries including healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics. As businesses strive to integrate AI into their operations, AI chips are critical to boosting productivity and achieving operational efficiency. The growing reliance on AI technologies, combined with the integration of machine learning and deep learning models, is reshaping industries globally, making AI chips a highly sought-after commodity.

AI Chip Market in China

The AI chip market is witnessing significant growth, with projections for a substantial market expansion. Revenues from AI chips in data centers, from the fourth quarter of 2024, were expected to reach $21 billion, with a growth rate nearing 12%. This surge is largely attributed to the increasing use of generative AI technologies and AI servers by large-scale cloud providers, key players in the cloud computing space. In fact, the AI hardware market is forecast to grow at an impressive annual rate of 40-55%, potentially generating revenues between $780 billion and $990 billion by the end of the decade. The Asia-Pacific region, with China at its core, is poised to be a major player in this market, driving global demand for AI chips.

Amidst the global competition, China has emerged as a key contender in the AI chip race. As tensions with the US have intensified, Beijing has made strategic investments to reduce its reliance on foreign chip technology. A key element of this effort is the launch of Big Fund 3, a massive semiconductor investment initiative. The fund, which has raised 344 billion yuan (approximately $47.5 billion), aims to bolster China’s chip manufacturing capabilities and advance its semiconductor sector. With backing from the Chinese government and state-owned entities, Big Fund 3 is part of a broader strategy to achieve technological self-sufficiency in semiconductor production, a goal underscored by the Made in China 2025 initiative.

Global Competition in semiconductors

The global competition in the chip sector is intensifying, with the US and European Union investing nearly $81 billion to develop next-generation semiconductors. The US, in particular, has taken aggressive steps to curb China's access to advanced chip technology, particularly chips critical for AI training, by imposing restrictions on companies such as Nvidia and ASML. Despite these challenges, China has made strides in its domestic chip manufacturing. Companies like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) and Hisilicon, a subsidiary of Huawei, have gained prominence in the global chip market, although they still face significant hurdles in developing cutting-edge technology that competes with their US counterparts.

China’s chip manufacturing landscape is characterised by a mix of state-owned and private sector players. SMIC stands out as China’s largest and most advanced chip manufacturer, capable of producing a variety of chips for different sectors. However, despite the significant investments pouring into the industry, China’s domestic chip sector remains far from self-sufficient. The US-led restrictions on the supply of critical chipmaking equipment and raw materials have hindered China's ability to achieve full independence in chip production. Still, the country has committed substantial resources to chip development, with ongoing investments in less advanced, legacy chips, which are still essential for many applications.

AI Machine Learning

The role of AI and machine learning in the evolution of chip development cannot be understated. As demand for more powerful AI chips continues to rise, manufacturers are exploring ways to integrate advanced machine learning algorithms into the design and production of chips. These chips, designed for tasks such as inference and training, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. The emergence of energy-efficient, high-performance AI chips will be essential for meeting the growing needs of AI-powered industries, especially as China continues to invest in its own domestic chip industry.

Despite the challenges, China’s efforts in AI chip development are expected to play a pivotal role in its technological future. The Big Fund 3, alongside other government-backed initiatives, reflects China’s determination to establish itself as a global leader in semiconductor technology. While full self-sufficiency in chip production remains a distant goal, China’s share of the global chip market is projected to increase as it continues to ramp up investments in both advanced and legacy chip technologies.

The AI chip market is at the heart of the global race for technological dominance, with China positioning itself as a major contender. As AI continues to transform industries worldwide, China’s investment in semiconductor manufacturing and chip development will likely yield significant returns in the coming years, although challenges remain. The ability to create cutting-edge, high-performance chips will be crucial in securing China’s position as a leader in the global AI race.

Written By:

*Dr Iqbal Survé

Past chairman of the BRICS Business Council and co-chairman of the BRICS Media Forum and the BRNN

*Cole Jackson

Lead Associate at BRICS+ Consulting Group

**The Views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of Independent Media or IOL.