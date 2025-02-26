BRICS+ Series: The Rise of BRICS Media, A New Era in Global Communications

The BRICS Media Forum emerges as a powerful counterforce to Western media dominance, reshaping global narratives and giving voice to the Global South. This analysis explores how this collaborative platform is transforming international media landscapes and challenging traditional information hierarchies. Media as a Tool of Geopolitical Influence

The media has been used as a tool of geopolitical control for ages, influencing public opinion to support prevailing power structures.

For many years, Western media, which is firmly rooted in ideological prejudices, has served as an extension of Western foreign policy, promoting narratives that support Western political and economic objectives. The Global South has been portrayed in a one-dimensional manner as a result of this hegemony, which has marginalised opposing views and reinforced prejudices. But a tectonic change is being signaled by the formation of BRICS media coalitions, where previously marginalised voices are suddenly questioning the Eurocentric interpretation of world events. A vital alternative are BRICS media sites, which present complex viewpoints on topics such as the Russia-Ukraine war tensions between the United States and China, and the economic sovereignty of the Global South.

The BRICS Media Forum: Structure and Objectives

The goal of the BRICS Media Forum is to create a counter-hegemonic media landscape by bringing together independent journalists, state media agencies, and think institutes. Key players in this effort include China's Xinhua News Agency, Russia's Sputnik, India's ANI, Brazil's Grupo Globo, South Africa's Independent Media and the African News Agency, Indonesia’s ANTARA News, Egypt’s Al-Ahram, UAE’s Al Bayan, Saudi Arabia’s Al Arabiya, Iran’s Press TV and Ethiopia's Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC). Strengthening media cooperation, promoting understanding between parties, promoting narratives associated with BRICS, and assisting with digital transformation are among the forum's main goals. Cross-border cooperation, journalist training initiatives, and content-sharing agreements guarantee that BRICS media outlets continue to be strong and able to fend against Western disinformation efforts.

The BRICS Media Forum in Practice

The BRICS Media Forum's high-level meetings, which took place in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022, and 2023, demonstrate its real influence. Declarations highlighting the necessity of media independence from Western ideological frameworks have resulted from these summits. The creation of digital media platforms that contest the Western monopoly on information is among the forum's most important accomplishments. While cooperative investigative journalism projects have shown Western-led media manipulation, content-sharing agreements across BRICS countries have expanded the reach of alternative narratives. The forum's growing power in influencing public opinion outside of the BRICS bloc is demonstrated by its strategic interventions in international issues, such as its reaction to Western reportage on the situation in Ukraine.

BRICS Media in the Era of Digital Transformation

For BRICS media, the digital era offers both possibilities and difficulties. News consumption is changing as a result of algorithmic content distribution, data-driven journalism, and artificial intelligence. By avoiding conventional Western-controlled channels, social media sites like Weibo, Telegram, VKontakte, and WhatsApp are essential for spreading content that is aligned with the BRICS. The fight for digital sovereignty is still an urgent one, nevertheless. Western tech behemoths still control an excessive amount of information, frequently suppressing opposing viewpoints that conflict with their geopolitical objectives. In order to ensure that information autonomy continues to be a key component of their media strategy, the BRICS countries have taken steps to establish autonomous digital infrastructures. Since coordinated fact-checking efforts inside BRICS countries aid in thwarting Western-led smear attempts, combating misinformation and disinformation is also a key component of the forum's objective.

Challenges and Criticisms

The BRICS Media Forum still confronts several obstacles in spite of its achievements. Concerns over how to strike a balance between journalistic independence and state-led narratives have been raised by the BRICS countries' varying degrees of media freedom. Some BRICS countries are accused of controlling media discourse excessively by critics, many of whom are from Western organisations. This criticism, however, fails to acknowledge that the Western media is influenced by corporations and the government and frequently functions as a vehicle for governmental policies. Another issue is that certain BRICS countries are less prepared to lead media innovation than others due to differences in media funding and technology infrastructure. The geopolitical significance of this media conflict are highlighted by Western responses, such as disinformation attempts aimed at undermining BRICS media. Under the pretense of neutrality, Western-funded fact-checking projects usually target BRICS narratives in an effort to undermine opposing views.

The BRICS Media Forum and the New World Order

Beyond its 10 member countries, the BRICS Media Forum is significant because it symbolises the Global South's larger fight against Western hegemony. The forum actively contributes to a redesigned global governance architecture where multipolarity is not only an ideal but a reality by elevating the viewpoints of the Global South. In order to provide a true global counterpoint to Western media imperialism, the forum has already started forming partnerships with media organisations in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa. One trend that could further institutionalise media freedom for the Global South is the potential for a BRICS global news network. In addition to demolishing Western myths, such an endeavor would provide emerging economies the autonomy to steer their own narratives without outside interference.

Conclusion

The BRICS Media Forum is a geopolitical effort with the goal of destroying Western information monopolies and advancing a fair and just media environment. It is more than just a media endeavor. The forum is redefining the laws of international journalism via digital innovation, strategic collaboration, and an unshakable dedication to multipolarity. Despite ongoing difficulties, there is no denying the BRICS Media Forum's momentum. The voices of the Global South are increasingly influencing the direction of worldwide media, which is no longer determined by the Global North. The forum's function in upending long-standing power structures and promoting opposing viewpoints will only increase as it develops, guaranteeing that media in the twenty-first century accurately represents the diversity of our society.

Written by

*Dr Iqbal Survé

Past chairman of the BRICS Business Council and co-chairman of the BRICS Media Forum and the BRNN

*Sesona Mdlokovana

Associate at BRICS+ Consulting Group

UAE & African Specialist

**The Views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of Independent Media or IOL.