Digital Sovereignty: How BRICS Can Reshape Global Tech Power

In the digital age, data is the new oil and just like colonial powers had once extracted raw materials from the Global South with the intention to boost their industrial revolutions, tech giants in the West now harvest vast amounts of data from the developing countries in order to drive their Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital economies and machine learning.

Understanding Data Colonialism

Data colonialism is the unregulated extraction, commodification and monopolisation of data from developing countries by multinational corporations that are primarily based in the West. Companies like Meta, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Apple dominate digital infrastructures across the globe, offering low-cost or free services in exchange for vast amounts of governmental, personal and commercial data. In countries across Latin America, Africa and South Asia, these tech conglomerates use their technological and financial dominance to enforce unequal digital dependencies. For example:

The dominance of Google in cloud and search services means that millions of government institutions and businesses across the Global South store highly sensitive data on Western-owned servers, often located outside of their jurisdictions.

Meta controlling social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram has led to content moderation policies that disproportionately have serious impacts on non-Western voices, while simultaneously profiting from local user-generated content.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosts an immense amount of cloud storage and creates a scenario where governments and local startups in BRICS nations have to rely on foreign digital infrastructure.

AI models and fintech systems rely on data from Global South users, yet these countries see little economic benefit from its monetisation.

The BRICS bloc response: Strengthening Digital Sovereignty

In order to counter data colonialism, BRICS countries have to prioritise strategies and policies that assert digital sovereignty while facilitating indigenous technological growth. There are several approaches in which this could be achieved:

1. Developing Independent Digital Infrastructures

BRICS countries have to reduce their reliance on foreign-owned digital infrastructure by investing in independent internet government structures, sovereign cloud services and indigenous AI development. Rostelecom in Russia, Alibaba Cloud in China and the National Data Centre of India serve as promising models. Brazil and South Africa could also follow suit by enhancing domestic cloud services to store and protect data that is locally generated.

2. Enforcing Data Localisation Trends

Data localisation laws state that data that is generated within a country should be stored and processed within its borders, helping to reduce vulnerabilities to foreign surveillance and exploitation. The General Data Protection Law (LGPD) of Brazil and the Personal Data Protection Bill exemplify attempts that are aimed at regulating cross-border data flows while ensuring that foreign tech companies comply with local legal frameworks.

3. Expanding the BRICS Digital Cooperation

The BRICS bloc could strengthen their existing collaborations using institutions such as the New Development Bank (NDB) or the BRICS Institute of Future Networks to fund joint technology projects, digital capacity-building and cybersecurity frameworks. A BRICS-led alternative to SWIFT and the development of cross-border digital payment solutions, such as BRICS Pay and Russia’s System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS), could challenge Western fintech dominance and enhance financial sovereignty within the bloc.

4. Encouraging Open-Source Indigenous Innovation

Reliance on Western proprietary software limits technological autonomy. By encouraging software development and investing in open-source alternatives, BRICS countries can foster a very self-sufficient ecosystem. India’s goals for indigenous operating systems, the advocacy of Brazil for free software in government institutions, and Russia’s pivot towards more open-source platforms highlight viable pathways for the reduction of the reliance on Western-controlled technology.

5. Establishing Fair Digital Trade and Regulating Bug Tech

BRICS countries have to unite in the advocacy for global digital trade regulations that ensure fair access to technology markets while also curbing monopolistic practices by Western firms. This includes:

Mandating transparency in AI algorithms, this will prevent the biases that disproportionately affect the Global South.

Imposing digital taxes on foreign tech companies that are profiting from local markets without reinvesting in those economies.

Demanding revenue-sharing models that are equitable where the Global South data contributors receive compensation for their machine learning advancements and their role in AI.

While the BRICS nations share a strong vision of unity and collaboration, their diverse political structures, regulatory frameworks, and economic priorities have created unique challenges in aligning digital initiatives. These differences however, also present an opportunity for learning and innovation as they work toward greater policy coordination. Additionally, as cyber threats evolve, BRICS countries are increasingly focused on strengthening their cybersecurity infrastructure to safeguard their digital ecosystems and reduce vulnerabilities. Although many still rely on Western-developed cloud services, software, and telecommunications infrastructure, this reliance highlights the potential for BRICS to invest in homegrown technologies and partnerships, fostering a path toward greater technical sovereignty and resilience.

Conclusion: The Future of the Global South’s Digital Autonomy

The Global South's technology destiny will be determined by the conflict between digital sovereignty and data colonialism. The BRICS countries run the risk of continuing to serve only as data providers for a system dominated by multinational businesses. In order to overcome this, BRICS needs to make investments in digital skills and research to support domestic technology innovation. While expanding digital trade cooperation might increase collective power in international markets, strengthening cybersecurity frameworks is crucial for protecting data. But data localisation regulations by themselves are insufficient. A complete approach that strikes a balance between innovation, international collaboration, and regulation is necessary to achieve actual sovereignty. By acting swiftly now, BRICS can guide the Global South toward a more just digital economy, utilising its data for sustainable growth and internal empowerment rather than for external exploitation.

By Sesona Mdlokovana

Associate at the BRICS+ Consulting Group

UAE & African Specialist