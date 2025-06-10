Max Oliva steps down as SPAR South Africa CEO after 30 years at the helm
EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP
The SPAR Group today announced a significant leadership change, with Max Oliva stepping down as CEO of SPAR South Africa after 30 remarkable years.
Max Oliva has announced his decision to step down as CEO of SPAR South Africa, marking the end of a 30-year career with the company as he embarks on a new journey to take the reins at McDonald’s South Africa.
Angelo Swartz, the CEO of the SPAR Group, is set to assume operational leadership of the Southern Africa region.
Oliva's departure coincides with an ideal moment for SPAR South Africa, which is currently experiencing strong growth and momentum within the retail sector.
The group said this transition aims to uphold the successes and strategies put in place by Oliva, ensuring that SPAR South Africa continues to thrive in a competitive marketplace.
Oliva leaves behind a legacy marked by resilience and integrity. Over the span of his career, he has held various senior leadership roles within the group, culminating in his position as the CEO of SPAR South Africa—the largest entity in the Group.
His steady hand guided the organisation through some of its toughest challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of transformative technologies such as SAP.
"It has been an honour to serve SPAR for the past three decades," Oliva said.
"While this was not an easy decision, I am confident that the business is in capable hands. Angelo has my full support, and I am excited to see how the team continues to build on the momentum we’ve created."
Swartz echoed Oliva's sentiments, acknowledging the fulfilling years they spent working together and saying he has immense respect for his leadership and the legacy he leaves.
"Thanks to the strong foundation he has laid, I approach this next phase with confidence that, together with our talented team, we will continue to push forward and deliver on our growth ambitions for Southern Africa," Swartz said.
Swartz's transition to this expanded role is reinforced by the support of a robust and experienced Group Executive Committee, which will drive strategic and operational initiatives across SPAR South Africa.
This supportive structure allows Swartz to focus on the Southern African operations and ensure critical objectives are met—especially in reigniting top-line growth and enhancing operational efficiencies while supporting independent retailers.
