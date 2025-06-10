Max Oliva steps down as SPAR South Africa CEO after 30 years at the helm

The SPAR Group today announced a significant leadership change, with Max Oliva stepping down as CEO of SPAR South Africa after 30 remarkable years. Image: Supplied

Max Oliva has announced his decision to step down as CEO of SPAR South Africa, marking the end of a 30-year career with the company as he embarks on a new journey to take the reins at McDonald’s South Africa. Angelo Swartz, the CEO of the SPAR Group, is set to assume operational leadership of the Southern Africa region.

Oliva's departure coincides with an ideal moment for SPAR South Africa, which is currently experiencing strong growth and momentum within the retail sector. The group said this transition aims to uphold the successes and strategies put in place by Oliva, ensuring that SPAR South Africa continues to thrive in a competitive marketplace. Oliva leaves behind a legacy marked by resilience and integrity. Over the span of his career, he has held various senior leadership roles within the group, culminating in his position as the CEO of SPAR South Africa—the largest entity in the Group.

His steady hand guided the organisation through some of its toughest challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of transformative technologies such as SAP. "It has been an honour to serve SPAR for the past three decades," Oliva said. "While this was not an easy decision, I am confident that the business is in capable hands. Angelo has my full support, and I am excited to see how the team continues to build on the momentum we’ve created."