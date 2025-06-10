Industry says scientific innovation could reshape the tobacco landscape in South Africa

South Africa ranked 60th out of 158 countries, “indicating moderate resistance to illicit trade, but with notable vulnerabilities in areas such as supply chain control and enforcement” capacity. Image: Supplied

The government in South Africa and elsewhere on the continent has been urged to consider scientific evidence and innovation when coming up with policies and regulations for the tobacco industry. As experts highlight the dangers associated with tobacco consumption, players in the industry are pushing for the adoption and “proper regulation of smoke-free nicotine” products. Industry players are basing their approach on scientific innovation and data pointing to tobacco harm reduction through adoption of what they are calling "safer nicotine products" that are smoke-free.

This comes at a time when smoking and tobacco consumption is on the increase across Africa, sharply contrasting other developed regions where trends are pointing to a decline in smoking. Nonetheless, Branislav Bibic who is Philip Morris International vice president for Sub-Saharan Africa, on Tuesday said tobacco consumers in South Africa “are following global trends as they are embracing new” categories that are smokeless. “Our experience in South Africa is that once these products are made widely available at an accessible price, and consumers are provided accurate information about their benefits, we see a significant switching from cigarettes to smokeless products,” Bibic said at the Technovation Summit in Cape Town. “Our estimates in South Africa show that already around 20% of the South African legal cigarette market has been replaced by non-smoking products.”

Among the sharp differences between the government of South Africa and the value chain industry for tobacco are issues related to the proliferation and best practices in addressing illicit trade. The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) has criticised the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill for overlooking “key realities” on the ground, arguing that the legislation has to stamp out illicit trade in goods and substances. In oral presentations to the parliamentary portfolio committee this month, the CGCSA - which represents companies spanning consumer goods, retail and services sectors - said the tobacco products legislation currently lacks measures to root out the “unchecked black market and its impact on legal industry value chain and public revenue” flows.

Although in South Africa there is currently contested debates over the Tobacco Bill that seeks to bundle together regulation of tobacco cigarettes and smoke-free nicotine products, PMI believes that it will be easy to roll-out these products elsewhere across the continent. This is, however, dependent on these markets putting in place clear and conducive regulatory frameworks. “Africa can address the smoking epidemic. Let's choose innovation and science and we can help millions of Africans move over to a future free of smoke,” Bibic said.