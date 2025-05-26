Sibanye-Stillwater mineworkers safely return to surface after shaft incident at Kloof 7

Sibanye said comprehensive safety inspections were promptly carried out immediately following the incident, along with a shaft integrity assessment. Image: Supplied

Sibanye-Stillwater has confirmed that all 260 of its employees were safely brought back to the surface on Friday following a potentially hazardous incident at the Kloof 7 sub-shaft at its South African gold operations The miner said there was never any risk of injury to the employees during the event, which unfolded when the skip door of the sub-shaft rock winder malfunctioned at the loading point on Level 39, subsequently affecting Levels 40, 41, and below. Sibanye said comprehensive safety inspections were promptly carried out immediately following the incident, along with a shaft integrity assessment.

This meticulous approach was deemed necessary before any employees could ascend safely to the surface. Sibanye said the first group emerged at approximately 13:30 CAT, while the remainder returned safely around 19:30 CAT. Management deemed it safer for the employees to remain at their respective stations underground rather than use emergency escape routes, which would have entailed extensive walking distances.

In a proactive response to the circumstance, mine rescue and medical teams were swiftly deployed to ensure that all affected employees had access to food and water, reinforcing the company's commitment to their welfare. Additionally, thorough medical examinations will be conducted for any employees needing them, with support measures extended to employees’ families. Sibanye-Stillwater is currently collaborating with key stakeholders such as the Chief Inspector of Mines, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, and relevant trade unions to navigate the aftermath of this event.