Grocery chain OK Zimbabwe's majority shareholders back $30 million rights issue, CEO says

A general view of OK grocery store is seen in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 27, 2017.

Grocery retailer OK Zimbabwe Ltd's majority shareholders have agreed to back a $30 million rights issue to cover a "funding gap" and stabilise the company's financial position, its chief executive said."

Most of the top five shareholders have indicated interest in following their rights," CEO Willard Zireva told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the company announced a capital-raising plan including a rights issue, the private placement of shares, and debt instruments to strengthen its balance sheet, liquidity, and support a strategic turnaround plan.

It rehired Zireva as CEO earlier this year to lead the turnaround after he retired more than seven years ago. Previously, also as CEO, he had led the group through Zimbabwe's tumultuous hyperinflation era of 2008.