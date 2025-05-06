South African rand hits five-week high lifted by Eskom's power outlook

South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2020.

The South African rand strengthened on Monday to its highest levels in five weeks, after state utility Eskom said it was optimistic about the power outlook over the southern hemisphere winter, aiming for no electricity cuts in the next four months.

Africa's most industrialised nation has experienced recurring power cuts for more than a decade that have constrained economic growth.

Despite Eskom's efforts to significantly reduce outages from the record levels seen in 2023, investor confidence remains shaky due to 14 days of power cuts in January-April

this year which Chief Executive Dan Marokane described as a temporary setback. At 1110 GMT, the rand traded at 18.2850 against the dollar , roughly 0.7% stronger than Friday's close.