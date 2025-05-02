Sibanye-Stillwater achieves high ratings for climate change and water disclosures

Sibanye-Stillwater has announced noteworthy achievements in its environmental stewardship, receiving an ‘A-’ rating for climate change disclosure and a ‘B’ rating for water disclosures

Sibanye-Stillwater has announced achievements in its environmental stewardship, receiving an ‘A-’ rating for climate change disclosure and a ‘B’ rating for water disclosures from CDP, a highly respected non-profit organisation renowned for its global environmental disclosure system.

Sibanye-Stillwater on Wednesday said this recognition underscored the company's commitment to transparent reporting and sustainable practices. The award-winning climate rating affirmed Sibanye-Stillwater's ongoing efforts to tackle the pressing challenges posed by climate change.

Maintaining an ‘A-’ rating reflects the company’s sustained dedication to implementing strategies that align with its ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040. This commitment is central to the Group’s operational ethos, which aims to foster resilience while contributing positively to local communities.

In contrast, the Group’s water disclosure rating saw a slight decrease from an 'A-' to a 'B'. While the drop was notable, it continued to reflect a transparent approach in addressing critical water management issues, crucial for sustainable mining operations.

Sibanye-Stillwater said it continued to emphasise the interconnections between climate change and water, aiming to mitigate associated risks effectively while promoting regional water security.

Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, expressed optimism regarding the company’s ongoing commitment to environmental initiatives.

"We are greatly encouraged by the consistent recognition of our efforts in climate change and water initiatives and our commitment to transparent disclosure," Froneman said.

"Our commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 remains unwavering. Understanding the connections between climate change and water allows us to mitigate risks effectively, support local communities and build a resilient, sustainable business."

The detailed disclosures for 2024, along with comprehensive information from the 2023 suite of annual reports, are accessible for public viewing. Interested parties can explore these findings at Sibanye-Stillwater’s sustainability portal and their annual reports page.

BUSINESS REPORT