Jobs Fund launches new funding round to boost employment in green and informal economies

The Jobs Fund has announced a new funding round aimed at tackling the pressing employment challenges facing South Africa's green and informal economies.

As unemployment rates soar, particularly among the youth and women, this initiative represents a concerted effort to stimulate job creation and foster inclusive economic growth.

According to the National Treasury, the Jobs Fund has made significant strides in transforming the labour landscape since its inception, disbursing R7.4 billion to various partners.

Treasury on Wednesday said the previous funding rounds resulted in the creation of more than 210 000 permanent jobs, alongside 114 534 short-term positions and internships.

The support extended to more than 63 000 small, medium, and micro-sized enterprises (SMMEs) and approximately 16 000 emerging farmers speaks volumes of the Fund's commitment to economic upliftment.

With a keen focus on innovative, scalable solutions, the funding round targets two vital sectors:

This includes initiatives in renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable agriculture, agri-tech, green mobility, as well as waste and water management. Informal Economy: This encompasses street vending, small retail and manufacturing, and care and repair work.

Treasury said eligible proposals must seek to address crucial barriers in the labour market, such as technology access, enabling infrastructure, regulatory challenges, and poor working conditions.

The Jobs Fund encourages applications that are not only implementable and scalable but also have a measurable impact on job creation.

Key details of the funding round reveal that the minimum grant amount is set at R5 million, with matched funding structured as 1:1 for private or public sector partners and 1:0.5 for not-for-profit entities. Sustainability is a core focus; thus, proposals must demonstrate long-term financial and operational viability.

Treasury said interested applicants can submit their proposals via the online application form, with the deadline for submissions set for 5 June 2025 at 3pm. Late submissions will not be accepted, highlighting the need for diligent planning among potential applicants.

For further information, including access to the Term Sheet for this funding round, answers to frequently asked questions, links to the online application form, and details about briefing and training sessions, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Jobs Fund's official portal.

BUSINESS REPORT