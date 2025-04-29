Warning signs emerge as ITAC reviews tariffs for renewable energy sector

In the past year, R6.3 billion-worth of solar panels were imported. Image: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers

The renewable energy sector in South Africa faces potential upheaval as the International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) reviews 82 tariff codes, a move which has been flagged by industry experts as having more penalties than incentives. As various stakeholders await the final review, expected by the end of the year, the implications of the proposed changes could reshape the landscape for manufacturers and importers in the renewable energy value chain. XA Global Trade Advisors CEO Donald Mackay on Friday the review looked to increase tariffs on 82 tariff codes in the renewable energy value chain, which was a really big deal.

"I am not proposing for a second ITAC. It will automatically increase tariffs on everything. But if they were to increase it to the rate they want to take it up to, it would take the total duty liability from R370 million to about R7.2 billion," Mackay said at a webinar for industry to discuss the ongoing review. "That's a healthy increase in tariffs. But again to be clear, I don't think it's likely all of this will go up but the problem is we don't know where it will go up." Mackay said the review was in four stages. The first focuses on tariff adjustments aimed at reducing import duties and removing rebates for solar panels. The second stage addresses localisation, which seeks to enhance local content in solar and storage components, up from the current percentages of 45% for solar PV to 50% by 2030, and from 20% to 60% for storage. To enforce this, ITAC is considering export controls on essential minerals, including lithium, manganese, and vanadium, to drive local beneficiation.