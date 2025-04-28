Nedbank mourns the loss of board member Errol Kruger

Nedbank has paid tribute to board member Errol Kruger who passed suddenly on 26 April 2025. Image: Supplied

Nedbank has paid tribute to board member Errol Kruger who passed suddenly on 26 April 2025. Known for his strategic acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence, Kruger’s departure marks an immense loss for both the bank and the broader banking community. Daniel Mminele, chairman of the Nedbank board, said they were deeply saddened by the news of Kruger's passing.

"Errol was not just a colleague, but a dear friend to many of us. Other than being a great pillar of strength on the Nedbank boards in recent years, Errol will also be remembered for his exceptional stewardship of the South African banking sector during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008," Mminele said. "His legacy will continue to inspire us, and he willbe missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time." Kruger joined the Nedbank and Nedbank Group boards as an independent non-executive director on 1 August 2016, bringing with him a wealth of experience from a distinguished career in banking regulation.