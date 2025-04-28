Nedbank mourns the loss of board member Errol Kruger

Nedbank has paid tribute to board member Errol Kruger who passed suddenly on 26 April 2025.
Image: Supplied
Known for his strategic acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence, Kruger’s departure marks an immense loss for both the bank and the broader banking community.
Daniel Mminele, chairman of the Nedbank board, said they were deeply saddened by the news of Kruger's passing.
"Errol was not just a colleague, but a dear friend to many of us. Other than being a great pillar of strength on the Nedbank boards in recent years, Errol will also be remembered for his exceptional stewardship of the South African banking sector during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008," Mminele said.
"His legacy will continue to inspire us, and he willbe missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."
Kruger joined the Nedbank and Nedbank Group boards as an independent non-executive director on 1 August 2016, bringing with him a wealth of experience from a distinguished career in banking regulation.
Prior to his role at Nedbank, he served as the Registrar of Banks for the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) from September 2003 until July 2011.
This pivotal role had him representing South Africa on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision between 2009 and 2011, where he oversaw the early adoption of key global banking regulations, including the comprehensive implementation of the 25 Basel Core Principles for Effective Banking Supervision and Basel II.
Following his tenure at the SARB, Kruger took his expertise to the international stage, becoming the managing director of supervision and authorisation at the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority on 1 August 2011.