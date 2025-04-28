The administrative sanctions imposed on Absa are due to the failure to comply with certain provisions of the FIC Act and consist of two cautions not to repeat the conduct which led to the non-compliance, a reprimand and a financial penalty totalling R10 million

The Prudential Authority (PA) has taken decisive action against Absa Bank, imposing administrative sanctions totalling R10 million following an inspection in 2022.

This enforcement is part of the authority's ongoing mandate to ensure accountable institutions adhere to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FIC Act) of 2001.

The PA on Friday said that the sanctions arose from serious breaches regarding compliance with customer due diligence regulations aimed at preventing financial crime.

During its investigation, the PA identified significant shortfalls in Absa's adherence to essential provisions of the FIC Act.