Criticism mounts over political meddling in South African Airways CEO appointment

Efforts to tarnish the appointment of Professor John Lamola as the CEO of South African Airways (SAA) have sparked significant debate, with critics arguing that such attempts are not only unwarranted but also serve to undermine what is being described as black excellence.

These concerns arise amidst allegations of political interference involving Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy, which some claim could detrimentally affect the airline's leadership and its ongoing turnaround efforts.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) recently threatened legal action by seeking to involve the Public Protector in the appointment, alleging undue political influence in Lamola's rise to the executive role.

Observers have pointed out that this approach risks destabilising a management team navigating a challenging landscape since SAA emerged from business rescue to achieve newfound profitability under Lamola's guidance.

Adding her voice to the conversation, Professor Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors of South Africa (IoDSA), urged Minister Creecy to reconsider the appointment, citing concerns that political motivations rather than meritocracy may be at play.

She warned of a potential decline in confidence among the public and stakeholders if it appears that leadership appointments are politically motivated.

Natesan asserted the need for governance reforms to enhance the appointment authority of State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) boards, reiterating that the minister should hold the board’s recommendations in high regard.

"At the very least, if things stay the same legally, the minister should really be taking the board’s preference into strong consideration," Natesan said.

Former director-general of Public Enterprises, Thakhatso Tlhakudi, defended Lamola and condemned the IoDSA's stance as a damaging show of "manufactured outrage".

"The IoDSA could have done better than to align itself with this sordid manufactured outrage. It is clear from the statement that IoDSA has not bothered to engage the Minister of Transport nor the Board of South African Airways to verify the facts in this matter," Tlhakudi said.

"The white business establishment would rather appoint a non-South African, who has no sense of the history of this country."

Critics have also highlighted alternative candidates proposed for the leadership role, pointing out that while some may possess substantial experience, they lack the specific qualifications required for aviation management.

Tlhakudi noted the credentials of other candidates like the CEO of Kenya Airways, Allan Kilavuka, who he claimed also do not match Lamola’s impressive background, including his MBA in Aviation Management.

Aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele remarked on Lamola's achievements to date, citing a significant expansion of SAA's fleet from six to at least 20 aircraft and the recovery of two international routes amidst challenges related to the Takatso Consortium deal.

"The only blemish that has come up was the strike by the pilots cover benefits but that does not render Prof Lamola useless. SAA has come from far with him and has not had to go to the government to ask for more money," Phuthego said.

"I don't believe we should give the airline to foreigners again. Coleman Andrews and other foreign executives have not done what Lampola has achieved."

An Aviation official at the Department of Transport said not only had Lamola not pressed all the right buttons since his engagement with the airline as chairperson, but also had the political guts to take on the establishment.

"In the last 10 years, all the CEOs that were good on paper have not been successful. He knows how to jandle the dirty politics. The job is almost more political than commercial, dealing with Parliament and the bureaucracy that refuses to give out money," said the official.

"If a foreigner had been appointed, there would still have been the noise about selling the airline. People should look at where Kenyan airlines are and then the efforts of Lamola who is now leading SAA to profits."

